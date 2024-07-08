6 Live Shows this Week- July 8, 2024

5 The Establishment Big Band

Thursday, July 11, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Establishment will feature their vocalist Jaimee Paul in presenting the iconic album ” Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie: On The Sunny Side of The Street” live in concert at the Franklin Theatre. The legendary album featured the vocal prowess of Ella Fitzgerald, now very passionately performed for you by Jaimee Paul, one of Nashville’s preeminent and in demand studio and live vocalists, who has toured with Wynona Judd, Kelly Clarkson and others performing for audiences all over the world and recorded many albums under of her own.

Find tickets here.