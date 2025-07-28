6 Live Shows this Week- July 28, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Ryan Adams

Saturday, August 2, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Ryan Adams is a seven-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter praised as “oneof rock’s most talented songwriters”.

Formerly fronting rock-americana groups Whiskeytown and Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, Adams has the ability to connect with audiences across a variety of different mediums.

Grand Ole Opry

Tuesday, July 29, 7 pm

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating 100 years. Artists scheduled to perform include Jamey Johnson, George Birge, Wyatt Flores, Austin Snell, and more.

T. Graham Brown

Friday, August 1, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Country soul legend T. Graham Brown is set to take the stage at The Franklin Theatre on Friday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m.“I love the Franklin Theatre, shares Brown. “It has such a rich history, and Franklin is spectacular. A lot of times when I play in the area, it’s for a couple of songs at The Grand Ole Opry. So, getting to play a full show with the band is going to be really special. I hope to see you there.”

Volbeat

Saturday, August 2, 7 pm

Firstbank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Volbeat returns to the road on the Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide, beginning in June stopping in Franklin this week. Special guests will be Halestorm and The Ghost Inside.

Idobi Radio Summer School

Friday, August 1, 5 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

For a second year, Idobi Radio Summer School has the summer tour, the aim of the tour is to introduce up and coming artists to audiences. Artists set to perform include Charlotte Sands, Taylor Acorns, Rain City Drive, Beauty School Dropout, and more.

Fort Knox

Saturday, August 2, 7 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

The band was formed at University of Tennessee. The band plays a variety of genres from rock to funk.

