6 Live Shows this Week- July 21, 2025

Ghost

Saturday, July 26, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Ghost, the Swedish rock band, is bringing their world tour to Nashville this week. This concert will be a phone-free event.

Alabama Shakes

Friday, July 25, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

The Alabama Shakes are back. Earlier this year, they announced the reunion tour and it makes its way to Nashville this week.

Blackberry Smoke

Friday-Saturday, July25-26, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Blackberry Smoke has evolved from rough-edged club act to arena-ready rock ‘n’ roll juggernauts, whilesteadily extending and expanding the Southern rock tradition. Since the group’s formation in 2000, theband has never shied away from hard work, playing more than 250 shows a year and building an ever-expanding audience on the strength of its live shows.

Lord Huron

Friday, July 25, 8 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

Lord Huron, the Los Angeles band indie band, will bring their tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Lee Fields.

Coldplay

Tuesday, July 22, 6:30 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Coldplay is only playing ten US cities and will stop in Nashville this week. The tour is in support of “Music of the Spheres” and “Moon Music” albums.

The Vegabonds

Thursday, July 24, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Formed in 2009 by a group of college-aged buddies from Auburn, Alabama, The Vegabonds hit the road a decade-and-a-half ago and haven’t let a foot off the proverbial gas since.

