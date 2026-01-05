6 Live Shows this Week-January 5, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Opry at the Ryman
Friday, January 9, 7 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Opry heads to the Ryman this week. Artists scheduled to perform include Rhonda Vincent, Emily Ann Roberts, Clint Black, and John Foster.
2The Band Light
Saturday, January 10, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
THE BAND LIGHT, Nashville’s rising pop-rock force, unites Jack Glenn (bass/vocals), Konnor Dolberry (lead vocals), Garrett Goodrich (lead guitar/vocals), and Trevor Young (drums/vocals), four lifelong performers who met at Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee during a Footloose production that never opened but sparked a lasting bond instead. Calling themselves a “rock ’n’ roll boy band,” they fuse old-soul musicality with modern pop-rock energy, pairing nostalgic hooks with arena-ready charisma.
3Hayes Carll’s Birthday Bash
Saturday, January 10, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The American country folk, and Americana singer is celebrating his birthday bash at Brooklyn Bowl this weekend. Expect an evening of good music and surprise guests.
4Bluebird at the Symphony
Sunday, January 11, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
For the second year in a row, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to Schermerhorn Symphony Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with The Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration, celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites—hits made famous by superstars like Lady Gaga, Toby Keith, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, and more—reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony.
5Bryan Simpson at Country Music Hall of Fame
Saturday, January 10, noon
Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 Rep John Lewis Way S, Nashville
Bryan Simpson wrote “A Guy with a Girl” by Blake Shelton, “Better Than I Used to Be” by Tim McGraw, “Everything She Ain’t” by Hailey Whitters, and “Yeah” by Joe Nichols. In 2024, he released his debut album under his own name, The Oldest. Simpson’s most recent single, “Punk Rock Show,” was released in October.
6The Cleverlys
Saturday, January 10, 8 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
The Cleverlys is a one-of-a-kind, unique comedy and music experience. From the groups humble beginnings in the Ozark Mountains, to currently headlining festivals and PAC’s all over the country, even performing regularly on the coveted Grand Ole Opry stage. One thing is for certain, there is no other show like this out there.
