6 Live Shows this Week- January 12, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Ruston Kelly
Saturday, January 17, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Kelly is looking ahead to his headline acoustic tour in support of Weakness, Etc, an all-new EP collecting seven songs recorded in tandem with Kelly’s much-admired third studio album, 2023’s The Weakness. The EP also includes such recently released tracks as “Heaven Made In Darkness” and the plaintive “Belly of the Beast,” both available now on DSPs and streaming services. Weakness, Etc arrives via Rounder Records on Friday, March 22.
Find tickets here.
2The Gruffalo
Sunday, January 18, 3 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Join us for a magical journey into the deep, dark wood with The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child! Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved story, this enchanting performance brings the tale of the clever little mouse and the fearsome Gruffalo to life with a live orchestra and stunning on-screen illustrations. The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child composed by Philip Mackenzie.
Find tickets here.
3Opry Goes Dolly
Saturday, January 17, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The Opry will celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday. Guests scheduled to perform include Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Vince Gill, and Rhonda Vincent.
Find tickets here.
4Borderline Natives
Thursday, January 15, 7 pm
Cannery Hall, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
Nashville-based alternative band, Borderline Natives will perform in town this week. Formed in 2017, they are often compared to Blink 182 and Taking Back Sunday.
Find tickets here.
5Atmosphere
Thursday, January 15, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Atmosphere, the hip-hop duo is bringing the Winter Carnival tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Sage Francis, The Rugged Man, Kool Keith, and Mr. Dibbs.
Find tickets here.
6Resurrection: A Journey Tribute
Saturday, January 17, 8 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
Delivering the soundtrack of your youth in astonishing detail, Resurrection will have you and a room full of Journey fanatics singing along to timeless hits like “Separate Ways”, “Faithfully”, “Any Way You Want It”, and of course, “Don’t Stop Believing”.
This year’s show features enhanced video content designed exclusively for the Majestic Tour. Expect an immersive, electrifying show that takes Resurrection’s tribute to the next level.
Find tickets here.
