6 Live Shows this Week – February 27, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Carrie Underwood
Wednesday, March 1, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Carrie Underwood, announced her new arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, the new tour kicks off on October 15 in Greenville, SC, making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with special guests Jimmie Allen.
Find tickets here.
2Music of Phish for Kids
Saturday, March 4, 11 am
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
This concert for kids and families shares the music of the artist Phish with a new generation of music lovers, but is not associated with or endorsed by the artist. All children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver.
Find tickets here.
3Rock the Ryman
Wednesday, March 1, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Celebrating the intersection of rock & roll and country, this special night of music will honor the legacy and impact of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees who have graced the Ryman stage. The show will feature: Little Big Town, The Cadillac Three, The War & Treaty, Maddie & Tae, Gavin DeGraw, Caitlyn Smith & Charlie Worsham. Each artist will perform songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees that have moved them or influenced them in some way.
Find tickets here.
4End of the Line
Friday, March 3, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S. High Street, Columbia
End of the Line is an Allman Brothers Tribute Band. They have sold out show in Georgia and Tennessee making a name for the band.
Find tickets here.
5Ari Lennox
Thursday, March 2, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
The R&B singers has described hers voice as”vulnerable but soulful; imperfect but pretty.” She’s on tour in support of her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location.
Find tickets here.
6Dawes
Saturday, March 4, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Los Angeles-based band Dawes announced a tour in support of their latest album Misadventures of a Doomscroller.
Find tickets here.