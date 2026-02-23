Here are six live shows to see this week.

Andrea Bocelli

Monday, February 23, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The iconic Italian legend and one of the most beloved and recognized musical voices in the world, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, announced 3X GRAMMY Award winner and Gospel Music Hall of Famer Michael W. Smith and 2X GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle as special guests for his upcoming Romanza – 30th Anniversary Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on February 23.

Find tickets here.

70th Anniversary of The Gatlin Brothers

Monday, February 23, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Larry, Steve, & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than sixty years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year. This event will be a celebration of their music with special guests The Oak Ridge Boys, Vince Gill, and more.

Find tickets here.

Tennessee State Songwriters

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Get ready for Tennessee Songwriters Week, an annual statewide celebration of the songwriters and the craft that shaped Tennessee’s rich musical history.

Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development since 2019, Tennessee Songwriters Week, held each February annually, supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation, and inspires travelers to experience the state’s musical stories, history, attractions, and venues.

Find tickets here.

The Strumbellas

Wednesday, February 25, 7:30 pm

3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville

The Strumbellas will bring the Into the Dust Tour with special guests Sam Burchfield to Nashville this week. This tour is in support of their EP Burning Bridges into Dust which released in October 2025.

Find tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry Celebrates Ronnie Milsap

Tuesday, February 24, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The legendary Ronnie Milsap marks 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. A six-time GRAMMY winner with more than 35 No. 1 hits to his name, Ronnie’s contribution to country music is unmatched. Artists scheduled to perform include Blake Shelton, Ella Langley, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, and more.

Find tickets here.

Langhorne Slim

Saturday, February 28, 8 pm

Basement East, 917 Woodland Street, Nashville

Langhorne Slim is bringing The Dreamin’ Kind Tour to Nashville this week in support of his new music. Special guests will be Laney Jones and The Spirits.

Find tickets here.

