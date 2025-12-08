6 Live Shows this Week- December 8, 2025

2 Glenn Miller Orchestra

Wednesday-Thursday, December 10-11, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Glenn Miller disappeared on December 15, 1944. The bandleader went down over the English Channel on a flight from London to Paris at the height of his popularity. In September 1942, just prior to going into the army, he had disbanded his famous orchestra and eventually formed the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band to entertain the servicemen.

Not long before he enlisted, he nosed-out Tommy Dorsey, the “Best Sweet Band” in the Downbeat poll. His recordings of In The Mood, Chattanooga Choo Choo, A String of Pearls, Moonlight Serenade and Tuxedo Junction were all major hit records. Miller played to sell out crowds, and his music constantly dominated the airwaves.

Find tickets here.