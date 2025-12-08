6 Live Shows this Week- December 8, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Leann Rimes
Friday, December 12, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Grammy Award-winning vocalist and multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter, actress and author LeAnn Rimes is bringing holiday cheer across the nation this winter with the launch of her Greatest Hits Christmas Tour. Widely celebrated as the “Queen of Christmas,” Rimes will perform fan favorites from her beloved holiday albums along with highlights from her profound 30-year career.
Find tickets here.
2Glenn Miller Orchestra
Wednesday-Thursday, December 10-11, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Glenn Miller disappeared on December 15, 1944. The bandleader went down over the English Channel on a flight from London to Paris at the height of his popularity. In September 1942, just prior to going into the army, he had disbanded his famous orchestra and eventually formed the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band to entertain the servicemen.
Not long before he enlisted, he nosed-out Tommy Dorsey, the “Best Sweet Band” in the Downbeat poll. His recordings of In The Mood, Chattanooga Choo Choo, A String of Pearls, Moonlight Serenade and Tuxedo Junction were all major hit records. Miller played to sell out crowds, and his music constantly dominated the airwaves.
Find tickets here.
3Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Friday, December 12, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
THE ANNUAL TRADITION RETURNS! Don’t miss Drew and Ellie Holcomb – the Nashville-based husband and wife Americana duo – and The Neighbors at their annual Schermerhorn Christmas concert. Come ring in the most wonderful time of the year with this beloved couple.
Find tickets here.
4Cimorelli
Thursday, December 11, 7 pm
Cannery Hall, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
Cimorelli is a vocal pop group comprised of six sisters: Christina, Katherine, Lisa, Amy Lauren, and Dani. The siblings have released several EPs and have toured in support for them; however, their claim to fame is strongly rooted in YouTube, an outlet through which they have amassed millions of fans.
Find tickets here.
5Thievery Corporation
Friday, December 12, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Thievery Corporation is an American electronic music duo consisting of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, known for mixing dub, acid jazz, reggae, Indian classical, and Brazilian music into downtempo electronic music.
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry Christmas
Thursday, December 11, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Opry Christmas this week will feature Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Maddie & Tae, Kathy Mattea, Charlie McCoy, Riders in the Sky, and The Shootouts.
Find tickets here.
