6 Live Shows this Week- December 29, 2025

1Old Crow Medicine Show
Tuesday-Wednesday, December 30-31, 8 pm, 9 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Old Crow Medicine Show got their start busking on street corners in 1998, from New York state and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, North Carolina where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, and the rest is history.
2Nashville NYE Bash
Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville
It’s a free live concert in downtown Nashville to celebrate the New Year. Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman headlining the event. Gospel music legend CeCe Winans will take the stage as a special guest, bringing her powerhouse vocals to the night’s festivities, alongside the acclaimed GRAMMY-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers, adding a soulful note to the star-studded lineup.
The concert is free and open to the public with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Freddie O’Connell will greet the crowd at 6:45 p.m., and the live music kicks off at 7 p.m. The event will include the famed red Music Note, which will be dropped on a 138-foot tower at midnight to ring in the new year.
3Opry at the Ryman
Friday, January 2, 2026, 7 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Celebrate Opry 100 at Ryman Auditorium, one of the original homes of the Grand Ole Opry. With performances from superstars, newcomers and legends — it’s never the same show twice! You’re invited to the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include Dillion Carmichael, Vince Gill, and Joe Mullins & The Ramblers.
4Marc Broussard
Tuesday, December 30, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. The son of Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard of “The Boogie Kings,” he nurtured his musical gifts at an early age in the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana music scene.
5Exile
Wednesday, December 31, 7:30 pm
Harken Hall, 514 Madison Station Boulevard, Madison
Exile has topped both the pop and country charts with eighteen hits collectively, including eleven No. 1s during their distinguished career. The iconic smash hit, “Kiss You All Over,” spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s pop chart. During their run on the country charts, Exile had ten No. 1 singles, including “Woke Up In Love” and “Give Me One More Chance.”
6Moon Taxi
Wednesday, December 31, 10 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Nashville based indie alt-rock band Moon Taxi is back with their sixth full length album, Set Yourself Free. With tracks ranging from rock to synth to pop to bluegrass, the new lineup showcases what 15 years as a band gets you: a polished, classic sound without fear of exploration. The five-member group- vocalist/guitarist Trevor Terndrup, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam, keyboardist Wes Bailey, and drummer Tyler Ritter- stepped back into their roots to create an album primarily written and recorded by themselves and set for release on their own label, 12th South Records.
