6 Live Shows this Week- December 22, 2025

1 Lady A

Sunday-Tuesday, December 21-23, 7:30 pm, 3 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album OCEAN that has been touted as “the finest album of the band’s career” (Nashville Scene).

Find tickets here.