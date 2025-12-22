6 Live Shows this Week- December 22, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Lady A
Sunday-Tuesday, December 21-23, 7:30 pm, 3 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album OCEAN that has been touted as “the finest album of the band’s career” (Nashville Scene).
Find tickets here.
2Opry Country Christmas
Wednesday, December 23, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Celebrate Christmas at the Opry. Artists scheduled to perform include Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Jamey Johnson, Jessie James Decker, Marcus King, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Roberts and West
Saturday, December 27, 7 pm
Mockingbird Theatre, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Roberts and West annual holiday show + Album release party. One set of Roberts and West + One set of Broasis with all Oasis covers. Special guest Aaron Raitiere will be kicking the show off.
Find tickets here.
4In the Round at the Bluebird Cafe
Saturday, December 27, 9 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
In the Round with Mark Irwin, Matt Alderman, and Adam Craig. Former Bluebird Cafe bartender Mark Irwin co-wrote Alan Jackson’s first number one hit “Here In The Real World”, a two time CMA Song of the Year nominee and winner of the Music City News’ Award for Song of the Year 1990. As well as having songs on Alan Jackson’s more recent CD “DRIVE” and Garth Brooks’ “THE LOST SESSIONS”, Mark co-wrote the singles, “Bama Breeze” for Jimmy Buffet and “That’s How They Do It In Dixie” for Hank WIlliams Jr. (featuring Gretchen Wilson, Big & Rich and Van Zandt).
Find tickets here.
5The Long Players
Friday, December 26, 8 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
The Long Players return to Abbey Road for two nights on December 26th & 27th. Both shows will be fully seated shows. We all love our Beatles and to help us along to revisit the classic LP will be Gordon Kennedy, Kent Agee, Mike Vargo, Jace Everett, Ben Cyllus, James Rubin & Seth Timbs.
Find tickets here.
6Rubiks Groove
Friday, December 26, 8 pm
Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Rubiks Groove is your premier “Outside of the Box” 80s, 90s & 00s Tribute Band!
This high-energy, character-driven act will take you back to the best era of music with a complete 360-degree interactive experience featuring live music from rock to hip-hop.
Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!