6 Live Shows this Week- August 4, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Jason Aldean
Thursday, August 7, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashvill
ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean has garnered nearly 30 No. 1 career hits, over 18 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold. The Full Throttle tour will have special guests of Nate Smith, Raelynn, and Dee Jay Silver.
Find tickets here.
2Rob Thomas
Tuesday, August 5, 7:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Rob Thomas will bring his “The All Night Days Tour” to Nashville this week. Special guests will be A Great Big World.
Find tickets here.
3+Live+ & Collective Soul
Sunday, August 10, 6 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
+LIVE+ and Collective Soul are teaming up for the 2025 Summer Unity Tour, marking their first co-headlining run in 17 years.
Find tickets here.
4Randall King
Saturday, August 9, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
A West Texas native and self-described “old soul,” Warner Music Nashville’s Randall King has never wavered in his honky-tonk allegiance – in fact, he’s worn it like a badge of honor. Special guests will be Clayton Mullen.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Tuesday, August 5, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. On Tuesday’s show, Leanne Morgan, Jelly Roll, Clay Walker, Dave Barnes, Holly Williams and more will perform.
Find tickets here.
6Vince Gill
Thursday- Saturday, August 7-9, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Vince Gill begins his residency at the Ryman this week. A gifted songwriter and incredible performer who weaves stories throughout his performance, this will be a show you will regret missing. From his solo career to his time with the Time Jumpers and, most recently, the Eagles, Gill is a notable voice that makes a lasting impression.
Find tickets here.
