6 Live Shows this Week- August 18, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Katy Perry
Tuesday, August 19, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Katy Perry is bringing the Lifetimes Tour to Nashville this week in support of her album 143. Since Katy Perry’s Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks. The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only twelve artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases.
Find tickets here.
2Teddy Swims
Wednesday, August 20, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Teddy Swims announced the continuation of “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy” tour this year with a stop in Nashville. 2024 was a whirlwind for Swims, who celebrated the success of his multi-Platinum chart-conquering hit “Lose Control” from I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). In addition to claiming the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song has amassed over 2.3 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was recently inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.”
Find tickets here.
3Franklin Theatre Songwriter Series
Thursday, August 21, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series returns in 2025 featuring Brandon Will, Scotty Hasting, and Doug Johnson! This series is made possible by Stable Reserve.
Find tickets here.
4ACM Honors Show at The Pinnacle
Wednesday, August 20, 6:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 925 Exchange Lane, Nashville
The Academy of Country Music Honors is a celebration of that will honor this year’s ACM Special Award recipients, including Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Randy Travis, Lainey Wilson, and more, as well as the winners of the ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards.
Find tickets here.
5Daniel Donato
Friday, August 22, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Daniel Donato is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who is the founder of the Cosmic Country band. A native of Nashville, Donato started busking on Lower Broadway at the age of 14. This week, he takes the stage at the Ryman.
Find tickets here.
6Jake Scott
Friday, August 22, 7:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Jake Scott is a singer-songwriter who has co-written song for Morgan Wallen, Jason Mraz, and Sara Evans. As a solo artist, he has built a fan base and was named an emerging artist in 2022.
Find tickets here.
