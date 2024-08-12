6 Live Shows this Week- August 12, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Five Finger Death Punch
Wednesday, August 14, 6:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced a headlining U.S. tour this Summer/Fall with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail stopping in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
2The Script
Monday, August 12, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Irish trio will head to Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
3Creed
Tuesday, August 13, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Creed announced a reunion tour titled Summer of 99 tour. See this week at Ascend.
Find tickets here.
4Post Malone at the Grand Ole Opry
Wednesday, August 14, 7 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. This week, Post Malone will make his Opry debut. Other guests scheduled to perform include Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, and The War and Treaty.
Find tickets here.
5Train and REO Speedwagon
Sunday, August 18, 6:25 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Greystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Train and REO Speedwagon have announced they will be joining forces for this summer’s hottest co-headlining tour. The diamond-selling bands will be hitting the road on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour. Special guests will be Yacht Rock Revue.
Find tickets here.
6Buddy Guy
Wednesday, August 14, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Guy’s Damn Right Farewell tour will see The Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner performing hits from throughout his career.
Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!