6 Live Shows this Week- August 11, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Rod Stewart

Thursday, August 14, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

Rod Stewart brings the “One Last Time” tour to Nashville this week. Cheap Trick will be the special guests.

Find tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry

Tuesday, August 12, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

As part of the Opry celebrating 100 years, they will remember Porter Waggoner at this show. Guests scheduled to perform include Rhett Akins, Mandy Barnett, Ketch Secor, Connie Smith, and Marty Stuart.

Find tickets here.

The Fray

Tuesday, August 12, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Fray is Slade, Joe King (guitar, vocals), Dave Welsh (guitar), and Ben Wysocki (drums). The Denver-based foursome formed in 2002 after high school friends Slade and King bumped into each other at a local guitar shop. The Fray achieved national success with their 2005 debut, featuring the hit singles “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and “How to Save a Life,” which went double-platinum. Special guests will be The Strike and Cassandra Coleman.

Find tickets here.

Red Wheel at The Factory

Friday, August 15, 7 pm

Turner Theatre at The Factory, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

It’s an intimate songwriter event in the round. Limited seating gives you an up close and feel of the event. Songwriters for the event will be Alison Veltz Cruz, Victoria Shaw, and Mark Irwin. Cruz has written songs for Matt Stell, Jason Aldean, Maddie and Tae, and more. Shaw has songs with Garth Brooks and co-produced Lady A’s debut album.

Find tickets here.

Artsy Fartsy

Thursday, August 14, 5 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Artsy Fartsy is a semi-annual event started by native Nashvillian Morganne Allen. It began in Morganne’s front yard with three vendors and three bands in 2022 and has expanded to venues all across Nashville, including dozens of bands, visual artists, chefs, and tattoo artists.

Find tickets here.

The Weekend

Tuesday, August 12, 7 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

The Weekend brings the After Hours til Dawn tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Mike Dean.

Find tickets here.

