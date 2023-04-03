6 Live Shows this Week – April 3, 2023

Here are six live shows this week.
1The Winery Dogs
Thursday, April 6, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
The rock superband comprised of Billy Sheehan, Richie Kotzen, and Mike Portnoy formed in 2012, they just released their third album III, which released on February 3, 2023.
2Matt Stell
Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
Matt Stell has quickly made his mark on Country music as one of only eight new artists in the past six years to have consecutive #1s with two back-to-back chart-toppers: 2X PLATINUM “Prayed For You” and GOLD “Everywhere But On.” Joining Stell will be George Birge, Nashville songwriter who went viral for TikTok song “Beer, Beer, Truck, Truck.”
3Smithfield
Saturday, April 8, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Trey Smith and Jenn Fielder collectively known as SmithField, are a modern country duo. Smithfield hails from a small town in Texas, where they met at the age of 10, and their families go back 3 generations. Since moving to music city, their song “Hey Whiskey” in 2018 launched the duo as ones to watch.
4Chris Tomlin
Friday, April 7, 7 pm
America’s worship leader Chris Tomlin is returning to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, April 7 for his seventh annual Good Friday Nashville concert. Since its inception in 2017 Good Friday Nashville has continued to be a record setting night, from smashing attendance records by becoming the largest ticketed Christian concert in the history of the venue, to delivering an exclusive livestream in partnership with Facebook.
5Lauren Daigle – Rescheduled Show
Wednesday, April 5, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Lauren Daigle postponed her album release event from last week. You can still purchase tickets to the event this week.
6Easter at The Ryman
Sunday, April 9, 10:30 am
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Nashville First Baptist Church has been a caring community of faith with a heart for the people who live, work, and enjoy downtown Nashville for over 200 years. This Easter they are hosting a Community Worship Service in the “Mother Church” the historic Ryman Auditorium. There is no cost to attend. Nashville First is hosting this special worship free of charge.