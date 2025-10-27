6 Live Show this Week-October 27, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Parcels
Thursday, October 30, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue, Nashville
Australian-born, Berlin-based quintet Parcels will embark on their North American tour stopping in Nashville. The tour is in support of the band’s critically acclaimed new album LOVED. It is also your last chance to visit Ascend Amphitheater for the season.
Find tickets here.
2Tribute to Anne Murray at Opry House
Monday, October 27, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Legendary country and pop icon Anne Murray is being honored with the can’t-miss concert event of the year. The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute to Anne Murray is coming to The Opry House on October 27 with a star-studded lineup of performers including Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, k.d. lang, Kathy Mattea, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Larry, Steve, and Rudy Gatlin as the The Gatlin Brothers, Natalie Grant, Michelle Wright, Shenandoah, Collin Raye, Victoria Shaw and many more.
Find tickets here.
3Ryan Bingham
Tuesday, October 28, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Ryan Bingham is a Grammy®, Oscar®, Golden Globe®, and Critic’s Choice® award-winning artist and star of acclaimed TV series Yellowstone. Known for his raw and emotive music, evocative storytelling, and trademark weather-beaten vocals
Find tickets here.
4Boo Ray’s Honky Tonk Halloween
Friday, October 31, 7 pm
Harken Hall, 514 Madison Station Road, Madison
Celebrate Halloween in style at Harken Hall on Friday, October 31! Outlaw troubadour Boo Ray headlines with his raw, roots-driven Southern sound, joined by Nashville’s own Emily Kidd, whose soulful voice sets the night in motion.
Find tickets here.
5Star Wars in Concert
Friday, October 31, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Hear John Williams’s score played live by your Nashville Symphony while the film is shown on the big screen. There really isn’t any other way to experience it!
Find tickets here.
6The Castellows
Thursday, October 30, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Castellows released The Homecoming EP in May. In support of the release, the trio will have a concert at Brooklyn Bowl.The Castellows are an American neotraditional country music trio consisting of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom. Eleanor and Powell are two of triplets. Lily is their younger sister.
Find tickets here.
