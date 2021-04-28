The temperatures are still a little too chilly for swimming, but make no mistake…warm weather and Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner! If you want to spend that weekend relaxing in the tranquility and warmth of your backyard pool oasis, get ready with these six little steps. Prepare the pool in spring (while it’s too cold to swim anyways) and you’ll be ready to enjoy the summer.

Step 1: Clean up the exterior

No, the first step is not to rip the cover off the pool. Inspect and clean the deck. Trim any hedges or trees near the pool that could overhang or provide a hazard to an epic cannonball. Clear debris from the pool cover. After all, whatever is on top of the pool cover could fall into the pool when you remove the cover. Break out the pool and deck furniture for inspection and cleaning.

Step 2: Gather the chemicals

Before you remove the cover and start treating the pool, you need to make sure you have the proper tools for the job. And by proper tools, we mean the right chemicals, in sufficient quantities, that are not expired. (If they are expired, please dispose of them properly.)

Step 3: Clean and Inspect Pool

You finally get to remove the cover, but you’re not quite ready to jump in. (Clean the cover and store dry to increase longevity.) Now that you’ve got the cover off, clean any debris or film from the water or walls. Give it a once-over from cracks or holes. Hairline cracks probably won’t affect the integrity of the pool. But if you see large cracks, it’s best to contact a professional for an evaluation and estimate to ensure it is safely and properly repaired.

Step 4: Fill and Pump

Before you grab the garden hose to begin filling the pool back to the desired level, unplug suction and return lines. (Safety first!) Fill the pool and fill and prime the pool pump. Once you turn the pump on, check for leaks or wet spots. If you see some, this could mean a seal has failed or is leaking. Addressing this could save you from bigger issues down the road, like the pump burning out mid-summer. Once you’re satisfied the pump is operating correctly, it’s time to treat.

Step 5: Shock and Filter

Test the water for chlorine, pH level, alkalinity and calcium hardness before you start adding anything. Once you know your baseline, begin adding the necessary chemicals. For reference, you’re shooting for:

Chlorine between 1.0 – 3.0 ppm

pH between 7.2 – 7.6

Alkalinity between 80 – 120 ppm

Calcium hardness between 150 – 225 ppm

Since you’re opening the pool for the first time in months, it may also be necessary to shock the pool to get rid of algae blooms or other pollutants. After you’ve added the chemicals, allow the filter and pump to run in order to circulate, clean and sanitize the pool properly.

Step 6: Jump in and Enjoy…But Monitor

You’re all ready to jump in and enjoy the amazing pool…but keep an eye on things. Continue to test and monitor your chemical levels on a regular basis. Shock and clean the pool as needed. And contact Peek Pools to purchase chemicals, have repairs made or create new features in your outdoor living space.

Sound like too much? Peek Pools also offers regular maintenance and service, including opening your pool for the season.

