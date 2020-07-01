Here are 6 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee (the Nashville fireworks will be televised, learn more here).
1La Vergne
WHEN: July 4, fireworks at dark
WHERE: Veteran’s Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne
WHAT: Admission is free. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as their own picnic dinners.
Visitors may also dine from a selection of food vendors that will be onsite. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at dusk
2Murfreesboro
WHEN: July 4, 9pm
WHERE: Medical Center Parkway near Fire Station 4
WHAT: The City of Murfreesboro will present its annual fireworks display from a new location this year to celebrate Independence Day July 4. Although there will be no official venue with games, music or food, organizers are planning virtual activities leading up to the show.
The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky at 9 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, lawn chairs, and blankets to view the show
3Arrington
WHEN: July 4th, 6 pm, fireworks after the show
WHERE: Dolan’s Venue, 8241 Malachi Lane, Arrington
WHAT: Be a part of the inaugural event weekend at Dolan Venue in Arrington. On the 4th of July, entertainment for the evening will feature World Turning, A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band followed by Resurrection, A Journey Tribute Band.
Buy tickets here.
4Columbia
WHEN: July 4th, 9 pm
WHERE: Maury County Park, 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
WHAT: The fireworks show will begin around 9 pm. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM to hear synchronized music.
5Mt Juliet
WHEN: July 4th, fireworks at 9 pm
WHERE: 10835 Lebanon Road, Mount Juliet
WHAT: Mt. Juliet’s Drive-In Fourth of July Celebration Musical Fireworks Show takes place at the Mt. Juliet League, Inc. fields on Lebanon Road. Arrive early for a perfect spot! The best viewing is from the ball fields, where $10-per-car goes to the league’s fundraiser.
Find more information here.
6Springfield
WHEN: July 4th, 9 pm
WHERE: 4155 Wilks Road, Springfield
WHAT: The City will have a fireworks display on the 4th, however, no one will be allowed to park at J Travis Park, the site for the display. Attendees are asked to find locations to park in the area to watch the fireworks.