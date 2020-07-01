1 La Vergne

WHEN: July 4, fireworks at dark

WHERE: Veteran’s Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne

WHAT: Admission is free. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as their own picnic dinners.

Visitors may also dine from a selection of food vendors that will be onsite. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at dusk