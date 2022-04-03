3 April 15 and 16: Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt

Lucky Ladd Farms

4374 Rocky Glade Farms

Eagleville, Tennessee 37060

(615) 274-3786

https://luckyladdfarms.com/index.html

Times: 11:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m.

Admission Fee

First event of the season. Lucky Ladd Farms, a 60-acre farm and fun park near Murfreesboro, Tennessee is having one of the most egg-citing events of the year! Join the Easter Bunny there as he gets things. This annual family tradition features baby farm animal encounters, meet and greets with the Easter Bunny, non-stop egg hunts with fun prize packs for kids, games and Easter crafts. It’s a great way to celebrate the spring season and enjoy the farm’s included standard attractions like playgrounds, wagon rides, a splash pad and more.

Buy tickets online, walk-ups at gate cannot be guarantee entry. Tickets are only valid for single-day general admission on exact date and time selected. Easter Festival activities are included free with standard Farm admission. Limit one Easter Prize Pack per child.