Here are six Easter activities for families to join in together and celebrate the season of rebirth. Easter’s arrival means that Spring is finally here. As the days get longer, and April’s showers coax flowers from the earth, the Easter Bunny will be hopping about the county delivering eggs and new beginnings.
1April 9: Easter Celebration at Stones River Mall
1720 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129
(615) 896-4486
https://www.shopstonesriver.com/event/Easter-Celebration/2145559663/
Times: 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
FREE
Stones River Town Centre will be sponsoring their annual Easter Celebration on Saturday, April 9th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their Center Court. In addition to meeting the Easter Bunny, guests will enjoy festive music, face painting, balloon art, arts-n-crafts and more! Be sure to bring a camera to snap a memorable photo with the Easter Bunny. Stones River Town Centre will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17th, 2022.
2April 9: Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival
Patterson Park
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130
(615) 893-7439
https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/168/Patterson-Park-Community-Center
Times: Session, 1: 10-10:30 a.m.; Session 2, 10:45-11:15 a.m.; Session 3, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.; Session 4, 12:15 -12:45 p.m.; Session 5, 1-1:30 p.m.; and Session 6: 1:45-2:15 p.m.
$3.00 per person for the Easter Egg Hunt, FREE for the Spring Festival
Bring a bag or waterproof Easter basket to collect as many eggs as you can. Children three and under must have a parent in the water with them. Personal flotation devices are required for those who cannot swim. Register online or in person beginning Monday, March 14. In person only on April 9. Each session will be 30 minutes of hunting eggs and free swim followed by festival type games in the gym — spoon/egg race, sack race, and face painting — followed by snacks like popcorn!!
3April 15 and 16: Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt
Lucky Ladd Farms
4374 Rocky Glade Farms
Eagleville, Tennessee 37060
(615) 274-3786
https://luckyladdfarms.com/index.html
Times: 11:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m.
Admission Fee
First event of the season. Lucky Ladd Farms, a 60-acre farm and fun park near Murfreesboro, Tennessee is having one of the most egg-citing events of the year! Join the Easter Bunny there as he gets things. This annual family tradition features baby farm animal encounters, meet and greets with the Easter Bunny, non-stop egg hunts with fun prize packs for kids, games and Easter crafts. It’s a great way to celebrate the spring season and enjoy the farm’s included standard attractions like playgrounds, wagon rides, a splash pad and more.
Buy tickets online, walk-ups at gate cannot be guarantee entry. Tickets are only valid for single-day general admission on exact date and time selected. Easter Festival activities are included free with standard Farm admission. Limit one Easter Prize Pack per child.
4April 15 through April 17: Easter at World Outreach Church
1921 New Salem Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37128
Times: Friday or Saturday, 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
You won’t want to miss out being on the World Outreach Campus this year for Easter. Come and enjoy hot air balloons, live animals, food trucks, a musical guest, baptisms and more! Visitors can worship with them on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m, or Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. It will be a celebratory time with festivities campus-wide and an Easter message from Pastor Allen.
5April 16: Easter Eggstravaganza
First United Methodist Church
265 West Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129
Times: 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
First United Methodist Church’s Easter Eggstravagana and Egg Hunt is divided up into three age level hunts beginning with toddlers through age 3 at 11am, age 4 to First Grade will begin at 11:15am, Second and Third Grade will begin at 11:30am. There will be food trucks, balloon animals, a photo booth, a bounce house, a petting zoo, an obstacle course, and face painting, too!
6April 16 or April 17: Egg Your House
Carpe Artista
1334 Hazlewood Drive
Smyrna, Tennessee 37129
https://carpeartista.com/camps-2022/
Wake up on Easter morning to find your yard filled with treat-stuffed eggs with a note from the Easter Bunny. Proceeds will benefit Carpe Artista’s arts programs. Here is how it works: Choose how many eggs you want to be stuffed and what date you want to wake up to eggs on your lawn. Your eggs will be delivered on the evening before the date you choose to be “egged.” Prices are: 25 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $40, and 75 eggs for $75.