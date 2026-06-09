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Home Weather 6/9/26: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Overcast with High of 91 and Current...

6/9/26: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Overcast with High of 91 and Current Temp 88, Rain Expected Tonight

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Severe Thunderstorm Warning

SVROHX

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southeastern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee… Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee… Southern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee… Cannon County in Middle Tennessee…

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walterhill, or 8 miles north of Murfreesboro, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include… Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Smyrna, La Vergne, Walterhill, Rural Hill, Auburntown, Lascassas, Christiana, Fosterville, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Rockvale, Bradyville, Milton, Gladeville, and Readyville.

This includes the following highways… Interstate 24 between mile markers 60 and 93. Interstate 840 between mile markers 47 and 73.

From 2026-06-09T22:11:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T23:15:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Severe Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Rutherford County until 6:15 PM CDT.

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 88°F with a wind speed of 13.3 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 91.2°F and the low was 71.6°F, with winds gusting up to 17 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F, with similar wind speeds. There is a 22% chance of slight rain showers.

The severe thunderstorm warning indicates that a severe thunderstorm was detected near Walterhill, located 8 miles north of Murfreesboro, at 5:11 PM CDT. Residents should remain cautious and stay indoors during this time.

Today's Details

High
91°F
Low
72°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 1.49 in
Now
88°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 91°F 72°F Rain showers: violent
Wednesday 92°F 71°F Overcast
Thursday 90°F 72°F Clear sky
Friday 89°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 87°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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