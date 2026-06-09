6/9/26: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Overcast with High of 91 and Current Temp 88, Rain Expected Tonight

Severe Thunderstorm Warning SVROHX The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southeastern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee… Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee… Southern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee… Cannon County in Middle Tennessee… * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walterhill, or 8 miles north of Murfreesboro, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include… Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Smyrna, La Vergne, Walterhill, Rural Hill, Auburntown, Lascassas, Christiana, Fosterville, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Rockvale, Bradyville, Milton, Gladeville, and Readyville. This includes the following highways… Interstate 24 between mile markers 60 and 93. Interstate 840 between mile markers 47 and 73.

Severe Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Rutherford County until 6:15 PM CDT.

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 88°F with a wind speed of 13.3 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 91.2°F and the low was 71.6°F, with winds gusting up to 17 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F, with similar wind speeds. There is a 22% chance of slight rain showers.

The severe thunderstorm warning indicates that a severe thunderstorm was detected near Walterhill, located 8 miles north of Murfreesboro, at 5:11 PM CDT. Residents should remain cautious and stay indoors during this time.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 72°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 24% chance · 1.49 in Now 88°F · feels 90°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 91°F 72°F Rain showers: violent Wednesday 92°F 71°F Overcast Thursday 90°F 72°F Clear sky Friday 89°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 87°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Monday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate

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