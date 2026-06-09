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Home Weather 6/9/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Near 90 and Winds Up to 13;...

6/9/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Near 90 and Winds Up to 13; Overnight Low Around 79 With Continued Overcast Conditions

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Currently in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the temperature is 90.5°F with winds from the west-southwest at 12.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 90.1°F with a low of 71.6°F. As we transition into the evening, expect the temperature to drop to a low of 78.8°F. Winds will remain moderate, reaching up to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation for tonight is 36%, with overcast conditions expected.

At this time, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
72°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
36% chance · 0 in
Now
91°F · feels 98°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 90°F 72°F Overcast
Wednesday 92°F 71°F Overcast
Thursday 90°F 72°F Overcast
Friday 89°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 87°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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