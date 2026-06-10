6/9/26: Overcast Conditions and Evening Temp of 74 Degrees After a High of 91 and Low of 72 With Moderate Rain Earlier

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind from the west at 4.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 91.2°F and dipped to a low of 71.6°F. Wind gusts were noted up to 11.6 mph, with a 58% chance of precipitation throughout the day, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.16 in.

As we move into tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 72.9°F with wind speeds increasing slightly, reaching up to 10.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 58%, and overcast conditions are expected to persist.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 72°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 58% chance · 0.16 in Now 74°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 91°F 72°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 91°F 71°F Overcast Thursday 92°F 72°F Partly cloudy Friday 87°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 87°F 65°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 68°F Rain: moderate Monday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate

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