6/9/26: Overcast Conditions and Evening Temp of 74 Degrees After a High of 91 and Low of 72 With Moderate Rain Earlier

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind from the west at 4.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 91.2°F and dipped to a low of 71.6°F. Wind gusts were noted up to 11.6 mph, with a 58% chance of precipitation throughout the day, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.16 in.
As we move into tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 72.9°F with wind speeds increasing slightly, reaching up to 10.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 58%, and overcast conditions are expected to persist.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|91°F
|72°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|91°F
|71°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|92°F
|72°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|87°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|87°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|83°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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