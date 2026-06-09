6/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High 90, Low 72, Winds Up to 14 mph, 24% Chance of Rain

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from June 9, 2026, at 12:14 AM through June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM.
Currently, in Rutherford County at 6:45 AM, the temperature is 72.9°F with overcast skies. Winds are coming from the north-northwest at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, expect a high of 90°F and a low of 71.6°F. Winds may increase to 14.3 mph later in the day, with a 24% chance of light drizzle and minimal precipitation expected.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 77.5°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to reach up to 11.3 mph, with a continued 24% chance of precipitation.
The ongoing Moderate Flood Watch indicates a risk of flooding due to excessive rainfall, which may impact rivers and low-lying areas as additional showers and thunderstorms are anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|90°F
|72°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|91°F
|74°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|90°F
|71°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|90°F
|71°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|86°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|72°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
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