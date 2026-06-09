Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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Home Weather 6/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High 90, Low 72, Winds...

6/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High 90, Low 72, Winds Up to 14 mph, 24% Chance of Rain

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Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-09T00:14:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from June 9, 2026, at 12:14 AM through June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 6:45 AM, the temperature is 72.9°F with overcast skies. Winds are coming from the north-northwest at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, expect a high of 90°F and a low of 71.6°F. Winds may increase to 14.3 mph later in the day, with a 24% chance of light drizzle and minimal precipitation expected.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 77.5°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to reach up to 11.3 mph, with a continued 24% chance of precipitation.

The ongoing Moderate Flood Watch indicates a risk of flooding due to excessive rainfall, which may impact rivers and low-lying areas as additional showers and thunderstorms are anticipated.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
72°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 90°F 72°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 91°F 74°F Overcast
Thursday 90°F 71°F Partly cloudy
Friday 90°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 86°F 65°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Monday 72°F 65°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

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