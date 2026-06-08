6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued, Overcast with High 82, Chance of Rain Tonight. Conditions Could Lead to Flooding.

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday afternoon. With ample amounts of moisture available in the atmosphere and the potential for training storms, flooding will be possible with any storms that develop and remain over an area for an extended period of time. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas from June 8, 2026, at 5:17 PM until June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM. This alert indicates that flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible in the region.

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82°F with overcast skies. Winds are calm at 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today. Earlier, the high reached 81.9°F, while the low was 71.8°F. The wind could pick up to 11.6 mph later in the day, with a precipitation chance of 42% and an expected total of 0.83 in.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 71.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly to 6.2 mph. There is a 21% chance of moderate rain throughout the night.

Please stay tuned to local broadcasts for updates regarding the Moderate Flood Watch and any potential weather changes.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 72°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 42% chance · 0.83 in Now 82°F · feels 93°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 82°F 72°F Rain showers: violent Tuesday 88°F 71°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 89°F 72°F Overcast Thursday 91°F 71°F Drizzle: light Friday 89°F 72°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 70°F 66°F Overcast

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