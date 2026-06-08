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Home Weather 6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued, Overcast with High 82, Chance of Rain...

6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued, Overcast with High 82, Chance of Rain Tonight. Conditions Could Lead to Flooding.

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Source Staff
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Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday afternoon. With ample amounts of moisture available in the atmosphere and the potential for training storms, flooding will be possible with any storms that develop and remain over an area for an extended period of time. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-08T17:17:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas from June 8, 2026, at 5:17 PM until June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM. This alert indicates that flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible in the region.

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82°F with overcast skies. Winds are calm at 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today. Earlier, the high reached 81.9°F, while the low was 71.8°F. The wind could pick up to 11.6 mph later in the day, with a precipitation chance of 42% and an expected total of 0.83 in.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 71.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly to 6.2 mph. There is a 21% chance of moderate rain throughout the night.

Please stay tuned to local broadcasts for updates regarding the Moderate Flood Watch and any potential weather changes.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
72°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
42% chance · 0.83 in
Now
82°F · feels 93°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 82°F 72°F Rain showers: violent
Tuesday 88°F 71°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 89°F 72°F Overcast
Thursday 91°F 71°F Drizzle: light
Friday 89°F 72°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 70°F 66°F Overcast

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