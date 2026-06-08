Monday, June 8, 2026
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Home Weather 6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued – Light Drizzle and 80°F with Thunderstorms;...

6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued – Light Drizzle and 80°F with Thunderstorms; Rainfall Total at 0.61 Inches

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Source Staff
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Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday afternoon. With ample amounts of moisture available in the atmosphere and the potential for training storms, flooding will be possible with any storms that develop and remain over an area for an extended period of time. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-08T17:17:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas from June 8, 2026, at 5:17 PM until June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 80.2°F with winds at 11.6 mph. Light drizzle is occurring, and no precipitation has been recorded so far today. Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.3°F and a low of 73.2°F, with precipitation totaling 0.61 in and a 55% chance of further rain.

For tonight, the low is expected to be around 73.8°F with winds easing to 6.6 mph. Conditions will likely include dense drizzle, with a continuing 55% chance of precipitation.

Residents should remain alert for changing weather conditions and possible flooding, as the Moderate Flood Watch indicates a heightened risk for excessive rainfall in the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
73°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
55% chance · 0.61 in
Now
80°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 87°F 70°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 89°F 69°F Overcast
Thursday 91°F 71°F Drizzle: light
Friday 89°F 72°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 70°F 66°F Overcast

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