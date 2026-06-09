6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch for Middle Tennessee; Clear Earlier, Currently 75°F with Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through Tuesday afternoon.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 7.1 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.8°F and a low of 73.2°F, with a wind gusting up to 9.4 mph. There was a precipitation chance of 56%, resulting in a total of 0.55 in of rainfall earlier, including thunderstorms.

For tonight, expect a low around 73.9°F with a continued risk of light drizzle and wind remaining up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 56%.

The active Moderate Flood Watch warns of possible flooding due to excessive rainfall in the area, particularly affecting rivers, creeks, and low-lying locations. It’s important to stay alert as additional showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 73°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 56% chance · 0.55 in Now 75°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 81°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 89°F 71°F Overcast Wednesday 92°F 73°F Overcast Thursday 90°F 70°F Mainly clear Friday 89°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 87°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 77°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate

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