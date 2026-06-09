6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch for Middle Tennessee; Clear Earlier, Currently 75°F with Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through Tuesday afternoon.
Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 7.1 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.8°F and a low of 73.2°F, with a wind gusting up to 9.4 mph. There was a precipitation chance of 56%, resulting in a total of 0.55 in of rainfall earlier, including thunderstorms.
For tonight, expect a low around 73.9°F with a continued risk of light drizzle and wind remaining up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 56%.
The active Moderate Flood Watch warns of possible flooding due to excessive rainfall in the area, particularly affecting rivers, creeks, and low-lying locations. It’s important to stay alert as additional showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|81°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|89°F
|71°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|92°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|90°F
|70°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|89°F
|71°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|87°F
|71°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|77°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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