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Home Weather 6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch for Middle Tennessee; Clear Earlier, Currently 75°F with...

6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch for Middle Tennessee; Clear Earlier, Currently 75°F with Light Drizzle Expected Tonight

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Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-09T00:14:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through Tuesday afternoon.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 7.1 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.8°F and a low of 73.2°F, with a wind gusting up to 9.4 mph. There was a precipitation chance of 56%, resulting in a total of 0.55 in of rainfall earlier, including thunderstorms.

For tonight, expect a low around 73.9°F with a continued risk of light drizzle and wind remaining up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 56%.

The active Moderate Flood Watch warns of possible flooding due to excessive rainfall in the area, particularly affecting rivers, creeks, and low-lying locations. It’s important to stay alert as additional showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
73°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
56% chance · 0.55 in
Now
75°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 89°F 71°F Overcast
Wednesday 92°F 73°F Overcast
Thursday 90°F 70°F Mainly clear
Friday 89°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 87°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 77°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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