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Home Weather 6/7/26: Mainly Clear With High of 84 and Low of 67, Light...

6/7/26: Mainly Clear With High of 84 and Low of 67, Light Wind Today With Chance of Drizzle This Evening

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Source Staff
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Rutherford County is currently experiencing a temperature of 70°F with a light breeze from the east at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far, and conditions are mainly clear.

Today, the high is expected to reach 83.5°F and the low will dip to around 66.9°F. Wind speeds could increase to a maximum of 10.9 mph, and there is a 28% chance of rain, with a total expected precipitation of 0.07 in, mainly from moderate drizzle.

Tonight’s low temperature will be approximately 72.3°F, with winds tapering off to around 7.6 mph. Skies will be overcast and there is a 15% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect for Rutherford County at this time.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
67°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
28% chance · 0.07 in
Now
70°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 82°F 71°F Rain: heavy
Tuesday 74°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 85°F 66°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 87°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 88°F 71°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 87°F 72°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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