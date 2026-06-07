6/7/26: Mainly Clear With High of 84 and Low of 67, Light Wind Today With Chance of Drizzle This Evening

Rutherford County is currently experiencing a temperature of 70°F with a light breeze from the east at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far, and conditions are mainly clear.

Today, the high is expected to reach 83.5°F and the low will dip to around 66.9°F. Wind speeds could increase to a maximum of 10.9 mph, and there is a 28% chance of rain, with a total expected precipitation of 0.07 in, mainly from moderate drizzle.

Tonight’s low temperature will be approximately 72.3°F, with winds tapering off to around 7.6 mph. Skies will be overcast and there is a 15% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are in effect for Rutherford County at this time.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 67°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 28% chance · 0.07 in Now 70°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 82°F 71°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 74°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 85°F 66°F Partly cloudy Thursday 87°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 88°F 71°F Drizzle: light Saturday 87°F 72°F Drizzle: light

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