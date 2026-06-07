6/7/26: Mainly Clear With High of 84 and Low of 67, Light Wind Today With Chance of Drizzle This Evening

Rutherford County is currently experiencing a temperature of 70°F with a light breeze from the east at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far, and conditions are mainly clear.
Today, the high is expected to reach 83.5°F and the low will dip to around 66.9°F. Wind speeds could increase to a maximum of 10.9 mph, and there is a 28% chance of rain, with a total expected precipitation of 0.07 in, mainly from moderate drizzle.
Tonight’s low temperature will be approximately 72.3°F, with winds tapering off to around 7.6 mph. Skies will be overcast and there is a 15% chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are in effect for Rutherford County at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|83°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|82°F
|71°F
|Rain: heavy
|Tuesday
|74°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|85°F
|66°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|87°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|88°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|87°F
|72°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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