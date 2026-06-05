6/5/26: Overcast Morning at 62, High Reaching 88 This Afternoon, Low Tonight 73 with Clear Skies

Conditions in Rutherford County at 6:45 AM show a temperature of 62.4°F, with light winds from the east at 3.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 88°F, with a low of 59.4°F tonight. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 10.1 mph. There is no chance of precipitation today, and the overcast conditions will transition to a clear sky this evening, with tonight’s low forecasted to be 73.4°F.
No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Residents can expect a warm day with no significant weather hazards reported.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
59°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|88°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|90°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|74°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|83°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|82°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|90°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|91°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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