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Home Weather 6/5/26: Overcast Morning at 62, High Reaching 88 This Afternoon, Low Tonight...

6/5/26: Overcast Morning at 62, High Reaching 88 This Afternoon, Low Tonight 73 with Clear Skies

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Conditions in Rutherford County at 6:45 AM show a temperature of 62.4°F, with light winds from the east at 3.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 88°F, with a low of 59.4°F tonight. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 10.1 mph. There is no chance of precipitation today, and the overcast conditions will transition to a clear sky this evening, with tonight’s low forecasted to be 73.4°F.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Residents can expect a warm day with no significant weather hazards reported.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
59°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 88°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 90°F 65°F Overcast
Sunday 74°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 83°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 82°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 90°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 91°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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