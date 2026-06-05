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Home Weather 6/5/26: Clear Skies and 87°F with Light Winds; High Today at 87.1,...

6/5/26: Clear Skies and 87°F with Light Winds; High Today at 87.1, Low 59.5, No Precipitation Forecasted.

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 86.7°F with a wind speed of 7.9 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.

Today’s high is projected to reach 87.1°F, with a low of 59.5°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 9.5 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions are expected to remain dry.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.3°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 9.5 mph. The skies will remain clear, maintaining the dry conditions experienced throughout the day.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts in the area. Conditions are stable, and residents can expect pleasant weather into the evening.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
60°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 88°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 87°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 91°F 65°F Overcast
Sunday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 87°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: light

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