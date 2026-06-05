6/5/26: Clear Skies and 87°F with Light Winds; High Today at 87.1, Low 59.5, No Precipitation Forecasted.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 86.7°F with a wind speed of 7.9 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.

Today’s high is projected to reach 87.1°F, with a low of 59.5°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 9.5 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions are expected to remain dry.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.3°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 9.5 mph. The skies will remain clear, maintaining the dry conditions experienced throughout the day.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts in the area. Conditions are stable, and residents can expect pleasant weather into the evening.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 60°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 88°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 87°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 91°F 65°F Overcast Sunday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 87°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: light

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