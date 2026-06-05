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Home Weather 6/4/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 86.5 and Low of 71.8,...

6/4/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 86.5 and Low of 71.8, Currently 75.2, Winds at 4.2 mph, No Precipitation

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.2°F with a light wind from the east at 4.2 mph. The sky is partly cloudy, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 86.5°F, with a low of 57.7°F. Winds during the day peaked at 8.5 mph, but there was no precipitation, and the chance of rain remained at 0%. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.8°F, with winds continuing to be light, up to 8.3 mph, and a clear sky forecasted.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are stable as the night progresses, with no significant changes anticipated.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
58°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 87°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 88°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 91°F 67°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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