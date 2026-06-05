6/4/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 86.5 and Low of 71.8, Currently 75.2, Winds at 4.2 mph, No Precipitation

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.2°F with a light wind from the east at 4.2 mph. The sky is partly cloudy, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 86.5°F, with a low of 57.7°F. Winds during the day peaked at 8.5 mph, but there was no precipitation, and the chance of rain remained at 0%. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.8°F, with winds continuing to be light, up to 8.3 mph, and a clear sky forecasted.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are stable as the night progresses, with no significant changes anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|87°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|88°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|91°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|87°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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