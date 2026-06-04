6/4/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 86, Temperatures Now at 85, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 85.3°F with a gentle wind gusting at 0.7 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 86.5°F and the low was 57.7°F. The wind was observed at speeds up to 8.5 mph during the day. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 70.7°F with wind speeds reaching up to 7.8 mph. The sky will remain clear, and there is no chance of precipitation.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 58°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 85°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 87°F 58°F Partly cloudy Friday 88°F 63°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 65°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email