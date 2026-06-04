6/4/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 86, Temperatures Now at 85, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 85.3°F with a gentle wind gusting at 0.7 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 86.5°F and the low was 57.7°F. The wind was observed at speeds up to 8.5 mph during the day. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 70.7°F with wind speeds reaching up to 7.8 mph. The sky will remain clear, and there is no chance of precipitation.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
58°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|87°F
|58°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|88°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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