Thursday, June 4, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/4/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 86, Temperatures Now at 85, Light...

6/4/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 86, Temperatures Now at 85, Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
35

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 85.3°F with a gentle wind gusting at 0.7 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 86.5°F and the low was 57.7°F. The wind was observed at speeds up to 8.5 mph during the day. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 70.7°F with wind speeds reaching up to 7.8 mph. The sky will remain clear, and there is no chance of precipitation.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
58°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 87°F 58°F Partly cloudy
Friday 88°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 65°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×