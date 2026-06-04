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Home Weather 6/4/26: Clear Skies and High of 87.4 with Light Winds; Tonight’s Low...

6/4/26: Clear Skies and High of 87.4 with Light Winds; Tonight’s Low 70.2, No Precipitation Expected

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 87.1°F with a light wind from the south at 5.9 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky remains clear.

The high for today is forecasted to reach 87.4°F, with a low of 57.7°F expected overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.4 mph. Tonight, temperatures will dip to around 70.2°F, and clear skies are anticipated to persist, with no chance of precipitation.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
58°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 88°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 87°F 58°F Clear sky
Friday 88°F 62°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 65°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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