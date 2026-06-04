6/4/26: Clear Skies and High of 87.4 with Light Winds; Tonight’s Low 70.2, No Precipitation Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 87.1°F with a light wind from the south at 5.9 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky remains clear.
The high for today is forecasted to reach 87.4°F, with a low of 57.7°F expected overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.4 mph. Tonight, temperatures will dip to around 70.2°F, and clear skies are anticipated to persist, with no chance of precipitation.
There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
58°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 88°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|87°F
|58°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|88°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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