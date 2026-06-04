6/4/26: Clear Skies and High of 87.4 with Light Winds; Tonight’s Low 70.2, No Precipitation Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 87.1°F with a light wind from the south at 5.9 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky remains clear.

The high for today is forecasted to reach 87.4°F, with a low of 57.7°F expected overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.4 mph. Tonight, temperatures will dip to around 70.2°F, and clear skies are anticipated to persist, with no chance of precipitation.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 58°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 88°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 87°F 58°F Clear sky Friday 88°F 62°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 65°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email