6/4/26: Clear Skies and 79°F; High 86, Low 58; Winds up to 8; No Precipitation Expected Today or Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 10:05 AM show a temperature of 78.6°F with a light wind of 5.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 86°F and a low of 57.7°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, expect conditions to remain clear with a low of 69.6°F and similar wind speeds.
At this time, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in Rutherford County. Conditions appear stable and favorable for outdoor activities throughout the day and into the evening.
Today's Details
High
86°F
Low
58°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|86°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|88°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|79°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|79°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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