6/3/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 83 and Low of 54, Wind at 6 mph, Tonight Clear with a Low of 67

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81°F with a light wind of 5.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.8°F, while the low was 54.1°F. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.3°F. The wind will remain steady, continuing at speeds up to 5.8 mph, and clear skies will prevail throughout the evening.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable with no significant changes anticipated overnight.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
54°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|83°F
|54°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|86°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|75°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|76°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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