6/3/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 83 and Low of 54, Wind at 6 mph, Tonight Clear with a Low of 67

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81°F with a light wind of 5.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.8°F, while the low was 54.1°F. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.3°F. The wind will remain steady, continuing at speeds up to 5.8 mph, and clear skies will prevail throughout the evening.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable with no significant changes anticipated overnight.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 54°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 83°F 54°F Mainly clear Thursday 86°F 60°F Overcast Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 65°F Drizzle: light Monday 75°F 66°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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