Wednesday, June 3, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/3/26: Clear Skies Overnight With a Low of 70 and a Daytime...

6/3/26: Clear Skies Overnight With a Low of 70 and a Daytime High Reaching 83

By
Source Staff
-
0
28

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 73.4°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.1°F and dropped to a low of 54.1°F. Winds were slightly stronger earlier, gusting up to 5.7 mph. For tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 70°F with winds increasing slightly, reaching up to 4.7 mph. The clear conditions are expected to continue, with no chance of precipitation.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts active at this time. Conditions appear stable and favorable for the evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
54°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 83°F 54°F Clear sky
Thursday 87°F 62°F Overcast
Friday 89°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 74°F 68°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×