6/3/26: Clear Skies Overnight With a Low of 70 and a Daytime High Reaching 83

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 73.4°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.1°F and dropped to a low of 54.1°F. Winds were slightly stronger earlier, gusting up to 5.7 mph. For tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 70°F with winds increasing slightly, reaching up to 4.7 mph. The clear conditions are expected to continue, with no chance of precipitation.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts active at this time. Conditions appear stable and favorable for the evening ahead.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
54°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|83°F
|54°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|87°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|89°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|74°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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