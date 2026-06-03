6/3/26: Clear Skies and 57° This Morning, High of 82° Today, Low of 66° Tonight, Wind Up to 6.7 mph, No Precipitation E…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 57.2°F with light winds at 2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.
Looking ahead, the forecast for today indicates a high of 81.5°F and a low of 54.5°F. Winds may increase slightly during the day, reaching up to 6.7 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.2°F with winds calming to about 6.1 mph. The clear skies will continue, providing a pleasant evening ahead.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|82°F
|55°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|86°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|85°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|82°F
|63°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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