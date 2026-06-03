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Home Weather 6/3/26: Clear Skies and 57° This Morning, High of 82° Today, Low...

6/3/26: Clear Skies and 57° This Morning, High of 82° Today, Low of 66° Tonight, Wind Up to 6.7 mph, No Precipitation E…

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 57.2°F with light winds at 2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead, the forecast for today indicates a high of 81.5°F and a low of 54.5°F. Winds may increase slightly during the day, reaching up to 6.7 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.2°F with winds calming to about 6.1 mph. The clear skies will continue, providing a pleasant evening ahead.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
55°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 82°F 55°F Clear sky
Thursday 86°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 82°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 85°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 82°F 63°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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