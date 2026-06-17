6/17/26: Fog This Morning with a High of 88 and Winds Up to 18; Tonight Clear with Low of 79

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 64.9°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. Fog is present, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 88.3°F and a low of 61.9°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 18.8 mph. There is a 1% chance of precipitation, and conditions will remain foggy before clearing later in the day.
Tonight’s low is expected to be 79.7°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 15.8 mph. The skies are anticipated to be clear, providing a pleasant evening outlook.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
62°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|88°F
|62°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|82°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Monday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|83°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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