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Home Weather 6/17/26: Fog This Morning with a High of 88 and Winds Up...

6/17/26: Fog This Morning with a High of 88 and Winds Up to 18; Tonight Clear with Low of 79

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Source Staff
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26

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 64.9°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. Fog is present, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 88.3°F and a low of 61.9°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 18.8 mph. There is a 1% chance of precipitation, and conditions will remain foggy before clearing later in the day.

Tonight’s low is expected to be 79.7°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 15.8 mph. The skies are anticipated to be clear, providing a pleasant evening outlook.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
62°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 88°F 62°F Fog
Thursday 82°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 80°F 64°F Rain: slight
Saturday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 77°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 83°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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