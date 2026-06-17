6/17/26: Fog This Morning with a High of 88 and Winds Up to 18; Tonight Clear with Low of 79

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 64.9°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. Fog is present, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 88.3°F and a low of 61.9°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 18.8 mph. There is a 1% chance of precipitation, and conditions will remain foggy before clearing later in the day.

Tonight’s low is expected to be 79.7°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 15.8 mph. The skies are anticipated to be clear, providing a pleasant evening outlook.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 62°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 88°F 62°F Fog Thursday 82°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 80°F 64°F Rain: slight Saturday 85°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Monday 77°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 83°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email