6/16/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 83, Low Tonight of 70; Light Winds Expected, Precip Chance Minimal.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 80.4°F with a wind speed of 7.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 83.3°F and a low of 58.8°F, with winds expected to reach up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and conditions are expected to remain similar into the evening. Tonight, the low is projected to be 69.8°F under clear skies, with continued light winds.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 59°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 90°F 65°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 79°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: dense

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