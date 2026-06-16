6/16/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 83, Low Tonight of 70; Light Winds Expected, Precip Chance Minimal.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 80.4°F with a wind speed of 7.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 83.3°F and a low of 58.8°F, with winds expected to reach up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and conditions are expected to remain similar into the evening. Tonight, the low is projected to be 69.8°F under clear skies, with continued light winds.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|83°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|90°F
|65°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|79°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|61°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|78°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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