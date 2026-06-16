Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Home Weather 6/16/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 83, Low Tonight of 70;...

6/16/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 83, Low Tonight of 70; Light Winds Expected, Precip Chance Minimal.

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 80.4°F with a wind speed of 7.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 83.3°F and a low of 58.8°F, with winds expected to reach up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and conditions are expected to remain similar into the evening. Tonight, the low is projected to be 69.8°F under clear skies, with continued light winds.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 90°F 65°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 79°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: dense

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