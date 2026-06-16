6/16/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 82.8; Currently 82.6, No Precipitation, Mild Winds at 5.9 mph This Evening

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.9 mph. Conditions remain clear with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.8°F, while the low was 58.8°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F. The wind will increase slightly to around 6.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with clear skies anticipated.

There are no official weather warnings active at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable throughout the evening into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 59°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 90°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 80°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: dense

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