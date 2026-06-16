6/16/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 82.8; Currently 82.6, No Precipitation, Mild Winds at 5.9 mph This Evening

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.9 mph. Conditions remain clear with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.8°F, while the low was 58.8°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F. The wind will increase slightly to around 6.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with clear skies anticipated.
There are no official weather warnings active at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable throughout the evening into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|83°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|90°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|80°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|61°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|78°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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