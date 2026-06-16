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Home Weather 6/16/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 82.8; Currently 82.6, No Precipitation,...

6/16/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 82.8; Currently 82.6, No Precipitation, Mild Winds at 5.9 mph This Evening

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.9 mph. Conditions remain clear with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.8°F, while the low was 58.8°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F. The wind will increase slightly to around 6.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with clear skies anticipated.

There are no official weather warnings active at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable throughout the evening into early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 90°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 80°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

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