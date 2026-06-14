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Home Weather 6/14/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with Violent Rain Showers; High 86,...

6/14/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with Violent Rain Showers; High 86, Low 72, Chance of Precip 51%

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.01 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is currently active, warning of heavy precipitation expected throughout the day.

At 6:44 AM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 72.7°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 6.7 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded so far this morning.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast indicates a high of 86.4°F and a low of 71.8°F. Winds may reach up to 10.3 mph. A significant chance of precipitation is anticipated, with a 51% likelihood of receiving about 1.02 in of rain, particularly violent showers expected later today.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F, with wind speeds increasing up to 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 42%, continuing the overcast conditions into the evening.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
72°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
51% chance · 1.02 in
Now
73°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 86°F 72°F Rain showers: violent
Monday 82°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 81°F 69°F Rain: slight
Friday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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