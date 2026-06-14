6/14/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with Violent Rain Showers; High 86, Low 72, Chance of Precip 51%

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.01 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is currently active, warning of heavy precipitation expected throughout the day.

At 6:44 AM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 72.7°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 6.7 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded so far this morning.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast indicates a high of 86.4°F and a low of 71.8°F. Winds may reach up to 10.3 mph. A significant chance of precipitation is anticipated, with a 51% likelihood of receiving about 1.02 in of rain, particularly violent showers expected later today.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F, with wind speeds increasing up to 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 42%, continuing the overcast conditions into the evening.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 72°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 51% chance · 1.02 in Now 73°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 86°F 72°F Rain showers: violent Monday 82°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 81°F 69°F Rain: slight Friday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast

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