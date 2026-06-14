6/14/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with Violent Rain Showers; High 86, Low 72, Chance of Precip 51%

Heavy precipitation (~1.01 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is currently active, warning of heavy precipitation expected throughout the day.
At 6:44 AM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 72.7°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 6.7 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded so far this morning.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast indicates a high of 86.4°F and a low of 71.8°F. Winds may reach up to 10.3 mph. A significant chance of precipitation is anticipated, with a 51% likelihood of receiving about 1.02 in of rain, particularly violent showers expected later today.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F, with wind speeds increasing up to 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 42%, continuing the overcast conditions into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|86°F
|72°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Monday
|82°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|81°F
|69°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|78°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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