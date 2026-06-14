6/14/26: Severe Thunderstorm Alert with Wind Gusts Up to 50 MPH, Current Temp 78, High 83, Low 69, Expect Moderate Rain

Special Weather Statement At 218 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Lebanon to 10 miles east of Spring Hill. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include… Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Woodbury, Smyrna, Watertown, Walterhill, Alexandria, Eagleville, Bell Buckle, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Christiana, Triune, Fosterville, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Rockvale, Bradyville, and Milton. This includes the following highways… Interstate 24 between mile markers 68 and 95. Interstate 840 between mile markers 41 and 66.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect until 3:00 PM CDT.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 77.9°F with a wind speed of 9.2 mph. There has been moderate rain, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.05 inches so far today. Conditions remain humid with a chance of additional precipitation.

This afternoon, the high is expected to reach 82.6°F, with winds potentially gusting up to 14.9 mph. The overall precipitation chance for the day stands at 43%, with forecasts indicating a total rainfall amount of around 0.2 inches.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68.7°F. Winds are projected to calm slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph, with mainly clear skies anticipated by evening. Rain chances decrease to 24%.

In addition to the Special Weather Statement, doppler radar has indicated strong thunderstorms moving southeast at 35 mph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 mph, which may impact areas including Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Woodbury, and Smyrna. Please take precautions as these winds could pose hazards such as downed tree limbs and flying debris.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 69°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 43% chance · 0.2 in Now 78°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 69°F Rain: moderate Monday 80°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 82°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 67°F Drizzle: light Thursday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 79°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast

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