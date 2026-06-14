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Home Weather 6/14/26: Mainly Clear With Light Drizzle Early; High 81, Low 68, Wind...

6/14/26: Mainly Clear With Light Drizzle Early; High 81, Low 68, Wind 10-12 mph

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 78.3°F with a wind speed of 10.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far. The sky is mainly clear, contributing to pleasant evening conditions.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.7°F while the low was 67.6°F. Winds throughout the day were gusting up to 12.2 mph, with a 43% chance of precipitation. A light drizzle is possible, with an expected total of 0.03 in of rain.

For tonight, expect a low of 67.6°F accompanied by winds up to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 24%, and clear skies are anticipated as the evening progresses.

There are currently no active official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
68°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
43% chance · 0.03 in
Now
78°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Monday 78°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 85°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 79°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 59°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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