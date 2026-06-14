6/14/26: Mainly Clear With Light Drizzle Early; High 81, Low 68, Wind 10-12 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 78.3°F with a wind speed of 10.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far. The sky is mainly clear, contributing to pleasant evening conditions.
Earlier today, the high reached 81.7°F while the low was 67.6°F. Winds throughout the day were gusting up to 12.2 mph, with a 43% chance of precipitation. A light drizzle is possible, with an expected total of 0.03 in of rain.
For tonight, expect a low of 67.6°F accompanied by winds up to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 24%, and clear skies are anticipated as the evening progresses.
There are currently no active official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|82°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|78°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|79°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
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