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Home Weather 6/13/26: Overcast with a High of 91 and Low of 69; Currently...

6/13/26: Overcast with a High of 91 and Low of 69; Currently 82 with Winds 5.5 mph. Chance of Precipitation 18%.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 82.2°F, with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. The skies are overcast and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 91.2°F and a low of 69.1°F. There was a slight chance of precipitation at 18%, resulting in a total of 0.02 in of moderate drizzle during the day. Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to settle around 78.8°F, with winds picking up to 7.6 mph and continuing overcast skies.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
91°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
18% chance · 0.02 in
Now
82°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 91°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 85°F 73°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 81°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 72°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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