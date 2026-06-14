6/13/26: Overcast with a High of 91 and Low of 69; Currently 82 with Winds 5.5 mph. Chance of Precipitation 18%.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 82.2°F, with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. The skies are overcast and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 91.2°F and a low of 69.1°F. There was a slight chance of precipitation at 18%, resulting in a total of 0.02 in of moderate drizzle during the day. Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to settle around 78.8°F, with winds picking up to 7.6 mph and continuing overcast skies.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 69°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 18% chance · 0.02 in Now 82°F · feels 89°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 91°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 85°F 73°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 81°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: dense Friday 72°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email