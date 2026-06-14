6/13/26: Overcast with a High of 91 and Low of 69; Currently 82 with Winds 5.5 mph. Chance of Precipitation 18%.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 82.2°F, with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. The skies are overcast and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 91.2°F and a low of 69.1°F. There was a slight chance of precipitation at 18%, resulting in a total of 0.02 in of moderate drizzle during the day. Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to settle around 78.8°F, with winds picking up to 7.6 mph and continuing overcast skies.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
91°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
18% chance · 0.02 in
Now
82°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|91°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|85°F
|73°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|83°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|72°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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