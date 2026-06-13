6/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 91 and Current Temp at 90; Tonight Clear with a Low of 80.6 and Wind 8.3 mph

In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the current temperature is 90.3°F with a wind speed of 7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is mainly clear.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 91°F and a low of 69.1°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph, with a precipitation chance of 11% throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 80.6°F under clear skies.

There are no weather alerts currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 69°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 11% chance · 0 in Now 90°F · feels 96°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 91°F 69°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 73°F Rain: heavy Monday 77°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 87°F 75°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email