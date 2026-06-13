6/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 91 and Current Temp at 90; Tonight Clear with a Low of 80.6 and Wind 8.3 mph

In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the current temperature is 90.3°F with a wind speed of 7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is mainly clear.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 91°F and a low of 69.1°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph, with a precipitation chance of 11% throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 80.6°F under clear skies.
There are no weather alerts currently active in the area.
Today's Details
High
91°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
90°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|91°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|73°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|77°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|87°F
|75°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!