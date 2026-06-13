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Home Weather 6/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 91 and Current Temp at...

6/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 91 and Current Temp at 90; Tonight Clear with a Low of 80.6 and Wind 8.3 mph

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Source Staff
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In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the current temperature is 90.3°F with a wind speed of 7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is mainly clear.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 91°F and a low of 69.1°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph, with a precipitation chance of 11% throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 80.6°F under clear skies.

There are no weather alerts currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
91°F
Low
69°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
90°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 91°F 69°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 73°F Rain: heavy
Monday 77°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 85°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 87°F 75°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

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