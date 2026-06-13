6/13/26: Clear Skies and Afternoon High of 91; Evening Low of 74 with Light Winds and Minimal Rain Chance

At 5:30 PM, the weather in Rutherford County is clear with a temperature of 89.8°F. The wind is blowing at 3.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 91.2°F, while the low was 69.1°F. Winds may increase this evening, with gusts up to 15.4 mph possible. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to around 74.3°F under clear skies, with a low chance of precipitation at 9%.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions should remain stable throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 69°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 9% chance · 0.06 in Now 90°F · feels 96°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 91°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 86°F 73°F Drizzle: light Monday 77°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 87°F 75°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

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