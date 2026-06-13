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Home Weather 6/13/26: Clear Skies and Afternoon High of 91; Evening Low of 74...

6/13/26: Clear Skies and Afternoon High of 91; Evening Low of 74 with Light Winds and Minimal Rain Chance

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM, the weather in Rutherford County is clear with a temperature of 89.8°F. The wind is blowing at 3.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 91.2°F, while the low was 69.1°F. Winds may increase this evening, with gusts up to 15.4 mph possible. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to around 74.3°F under clear skies, with a low chance of precipitation at 9%.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions should remain stable throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
91°F
Low
69°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
9% chance · 0.06 in
Now
90°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 91°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 86°F 73°F Drizzle: light
Monday 77°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 85°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 87°F 75°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

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