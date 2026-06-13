6/13/26: Clear Skies and Afternoon High of 91; Evening Low of 74 with Light Winds and Minimal Rain Chance

At 5:30 PM, the weather in Rutherford County is clear with a temperature of 89.8°F. The wind is blowing at 3.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 91.2°F, while the low was 69.1°F. Winds may increase this evening, with gusts up to 15.4 mph possible. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to around 74.3°F under clear skies, with a low chance of precipitation at 9%.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions should remain stable throughout the evening.
Today's Details
High
91°F
Low
69°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
9% chance · 0.06 in
Now
90°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|91°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|86°F
|73°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|77°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|87°F
|75°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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