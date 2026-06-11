6/11/26: Clear skies with a high of 91.9 and a low of 72.7, light winds up to 13.1 mph, minimal rain chance.

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82.6°F with a wind speed of 8.6 mph. There is no recorded precipitation and the sky is clear, providing a pleasant start to the day.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 91.9°F and a low of 72.7°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 13.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, and conditions are expected to remain mainly clear throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 78.8°F, with wind gusts possible at 12.1 mph. The clear skies are set to continue, and the chance of precipitation tonight is also 2%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 92°F Low 73°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 88°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 92°F 73°F Mainly clear Friday 90°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 86°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 71°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 74°F 64°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: light

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