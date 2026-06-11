6/11/26: Clear skies with a high of 91.9 and a low of 72.7, light winds up to 13.1 mph, minimal rain chance.

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 82.6°F with a wind speed of 8.6 mph. There is no recorded precipitation and the sky is clear, providing a pleasant start to the day.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 91.9°F and a low of 72.7°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 13.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, and conditions are expected to remain mainly clear throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 78.8°F, with wind gusts possible at 12.1 mph. The clear skies are set to continue, and the chance of precipitation tonight is also 2%.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|92°F
|73°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|90°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|86°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|82°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|71°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|74°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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