6/11/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 82 and Winds at 9.8; Daytime High Reached 93.2 with No Precipitation

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 83.7°F with a light wind blowing at 6.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 93.2°F with a low of 71.8°F. The wind during the day peaked at 12 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 81.5°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.8 mph. The clear skies are expected to persist through the evening.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions remain stable with no significant changes anticipated overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|93°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|92°F
|77°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|93°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|81°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|67°F
|59°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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