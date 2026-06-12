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Home Weather 6/11/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 82 and Winds at...

6/11/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 82 and Winds at 9.8; Daytime High Reached 93.2 with No Precipitation

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Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 83.7°F with a light wind blowing at 6.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 93.2°F with a low of 71.8°F. The wind during the day peaked at 12 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 81.5°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.8 mph. The clear skies are expected to persist through the evening.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions remain stable with no significant changes anticipated overnight.

Today's Details

High
93°F
Low
72°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 88°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 93°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 92°F 77°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 93°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 67°F 59°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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