6/11/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 93; Evening Temps Cooling to 81 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions show a temperature of 91.2°F with a wind speed of 11.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 92.7°F, while the low was 71.8°F. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph with a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%. The trend continues tonight, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 80.6°F and wind speeds up to 10.9 mph. The sky remains clear with the same 2% chance of rain.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details High 93°F Low 72°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 91°F · feels 91°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 93°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 89°F 75°F Drizzle: light Saturday 87°F 71°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 71°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 74°F 64°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: light

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