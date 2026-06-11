Thursday, June 11, 2026
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Home Weather 6/11/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 93; Evening Temps Cooling to 81...

6/11/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 93; Evening Temps Cooling to 81 with Light Winds

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions show a temperature of 91.2°F with a wind speed of 11.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 92.7°F, while the low was 71.8°F. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph with a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%. The trend continues tonight, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 80.6°F and wind speeds up to 10.9 mph. The sky remains clear with the same 2% chance of rain.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details

High
93°F
Low
72°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
91°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 93°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 89°F 75°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 87°F 71°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 71°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 74°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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