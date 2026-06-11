6/11/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 93; Evening Temps Cooling to 81 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions show a temperature of 91.2°F with a wind speed of 11.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 92.7°F, while the low was 71.8°F. Winds peaked at 12.1 mph with a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%. The trend continues tonight, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 80.6°F and wind speeds up to 10.9 mph. The sky remains clear with the same 2% chance of rain.
There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.
Today's Details
High
93°F
Low
72°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
91°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|93°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|89°F
|75°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|87°F
|71°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|82°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|71°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|74°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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