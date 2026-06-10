6/10/26: Mainly Clear With High of 93 and Winds Up to 13.5 mph, Tonight Partly Cloudy With Low of 79.2

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 90.7°F, with winds from the east-northeast at 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 93.2°F, while the low was 68°F. This evening, the temperature is expected to drop to around 79.2°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to remain steady, picking up slightly to around 11.5 mph.
There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time. Conditions are generally stable for the evening with a low chance of precipitation, remaining at 1% for tonight.
Today's Details
High
93°F
Low
68°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
91°F · feels 94°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|93°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|92°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|88°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|72°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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