Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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Home Weather 6/10/26: Mainly Clear With High of 93 and Winds Up to 13.5...

6/10/26: Mainly Clear With High of 93 and Winds Up to 13.5 mph, Tonight Partly Cloudy With Low of 79.2

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Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 90.7°F, with winds from the east-northeast at 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 93.2°F, while the low was 68°F. This evening, the temperature is expected to drop to around 79.2°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to remain steady, picking up slightly to around 11.5 mph.

There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time. Conditions are generally stable for the evening with a low chance of precipitation, remaining at 1% for tonight.

Today's Details

High
93°F
Low
68°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
91°F · feels 94°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 93°F 68°F Overcast
Thursday 92°F 73°F Overcast
Friday 88°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 82°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 72°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

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