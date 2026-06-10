6/10/26: Mainly Clear With High of 93 and Winds Up to 13.5 mph, Tonight Partly Cloudy With Low of 79.2

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 90.7°F, with winds from the east-northeast at 10.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 93.2°F, while the low was 68°F. This evening, the temperature is expected to drop to around 79.2°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to remain steady, picking up slightly to around 11.5 mph.

There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time. Conditions are generally stable for the evening with a low chance of precipitation, remaining at 1% for tonight.

Today's Details High 93°F Low 68°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 91°F · feels 94°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 93°F 68°F Overcast Thursday 92°F 73°F Overcast Friday 88°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 86°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: slight Monday 82°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 72°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email