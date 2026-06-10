6/10/26: Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures with High of 90, Low of 68, Light Winds, Mainly Clear Tonight

In Rutherford County, at 6:45 AM, the temperature is 70.3°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.
Today, expect a high of 90.7°F with partly cloudy conditions developing as the day progresses. Winds will increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no expected rainfall.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 77.7°F, and winds will persist at speeds up to 11.3 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with a continued low chance of rain at 2%.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|91°F
|68°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|92°F
|71°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|86°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|87°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|82°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|73°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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