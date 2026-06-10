6/10/26: Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures with High of 90, Low of 68, Light Winds, Mainly Clear Tonight

In Rutherford County, at 6:45 AM, the temperature is 70.3°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.

Today, expect a high of 90.7°F with partly cloudy conditions developing as the day progresses. Winds will increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no expected rainfall.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 77.7°F, and winds will persist at speeds up to 11.3 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with a continued low chance of rain at 2%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 68°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 91°F 68°F Partly cloudy Thursday 92°F 71°F Mainly clear Friday 86°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 87°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Monday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 73°F 64°F Rain showers: slight

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